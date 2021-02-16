Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 1.66% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period.

KIE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

