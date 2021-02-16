Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for about 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.18% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 39.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

