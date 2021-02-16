Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,544,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.16. 616,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,252,719. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.