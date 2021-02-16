Karp Capital Management Corp Has $1.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,414. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $64.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26.

