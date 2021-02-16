Karp Capital Management Corp Has $10.78 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 2.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.43% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

