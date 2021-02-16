Karp Capital Management Corp Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,393 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 609.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 781,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after purchasing an additional 671,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,855,000 after purchasing an additional 285,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 280,536 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. 3,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.19.

