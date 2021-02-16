Karp Capital Management Corp Has $3.24 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,245. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $103.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52.

