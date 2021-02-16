Karp Capital Management Corp Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,958.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.29. 10,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,438. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.93. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

