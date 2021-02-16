Karp Capital Management Corp Has $9.17 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,523 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.39% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 144,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 111,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,000.

BAB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,652. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

