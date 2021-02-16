Karp Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 275,422 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 247,539 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.18. The company had a trading volume of 53,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,365. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $361.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

