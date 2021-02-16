Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Shares of TSOC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,745. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $28.83.

