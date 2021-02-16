Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 10,806 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 3.19% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

FCAL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. 63 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $55.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

