Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,428 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

