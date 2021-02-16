Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 19,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 314.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 42,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 75,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

