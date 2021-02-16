Karp Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Okta by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,555. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.30.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.