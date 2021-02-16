Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 3,957 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.30. The company had a trading volume of 329,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,872. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

