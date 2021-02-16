Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 396 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $16,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,629,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $381.49. 63 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.83. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $380.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

