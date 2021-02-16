Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 4,730 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $180.82. 1,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,486. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $180.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.76.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

