Karp Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Humana by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Shares of HUM traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, reaching $376.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.24 and a 200-day moving average of $409.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.