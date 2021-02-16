Karp Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.43. 500,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,606,521. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

