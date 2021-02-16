Kava Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.94 or 0.00266418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.21 or 0.02635715 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.