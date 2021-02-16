KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $823.60

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 823.60 ($10.76) and last traded at GBX 822.95 ($10.75), with a volume of 28621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 819 ($10.70).

KAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 596.43 ($7.79).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 734.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 629.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

