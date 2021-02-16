KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.79

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 9694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Peel Hunt lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

