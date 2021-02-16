KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

KZMYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.