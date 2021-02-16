KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.28% of KB Financial Group worth $46,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,330,000 after acquiring an additional 641,356 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,607,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $43.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.