KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Trading Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $41.45 and last traded at $41.47. 1,608,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,192,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

Specifically, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.