Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PAX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,178. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

