Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Tops $180.98 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $180.98 million and $3.52 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00061405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00265995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00074678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00085800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.08 or 0.00405312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00187302 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,369,568 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

