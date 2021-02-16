Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Reaches $380.94 on Top Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for $380.94 or 0.00790638 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $76.19 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00061522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00265441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00073864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00085053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.15 or 0.00402952 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00187977 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

