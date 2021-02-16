Keep4r Reaches Market Capitalization of $846,381.95 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Keep4r has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $846,381.95 and $115,601.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can now be bought for about $10.91 or 0.00022553 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00263071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00081729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00072899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083361 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00188052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00389581 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,607 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

