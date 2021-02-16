KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $660.26 on Major Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $24.05 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for about $660.26 or 0.01348734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00264377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00083113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00074096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00086152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00414329 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186585 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

