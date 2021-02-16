Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. 34,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,528. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $25,405,082 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,745 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

