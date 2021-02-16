Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.
K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.
Shares of K stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. 34,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,528. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $25,405,082 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,745 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
