Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,333 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30.

On Monday, January 11th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.43. 55,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,528. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,971,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

