Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Up 8%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 4,074,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,479,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 173.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Kelso Technologies worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

