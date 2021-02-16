Kenneth J. Phelan Buys 2,500 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ATGE traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. 529,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,099. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3,069.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $6,724,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.