Kering’s (PPRUY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.85.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.