Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells $64,840.00 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. 109,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,658. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

