Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Up 26.8% in January

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

KRYAY stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.58. 5,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

