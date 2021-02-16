Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 14th total of 83,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 107,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 67,849 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,679. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $128.26 million for the quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

