KeyCorp Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $160.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.55. 34,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,635. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $145.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,795. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.