Keyera (KEYUF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Keyera (OTCMKTS: KEYUF):

2/11/2021 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Keyera had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/9/2021 – Keyera was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/27/2021 – Keyera had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/27/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459. Keyera Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.