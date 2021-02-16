Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $207,113.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,057.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,651. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Kforce by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kforce by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Kforce by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kforce by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

