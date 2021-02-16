Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Insider Sells $162,575.53 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $162,575.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kforce stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 120,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kforce by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kforce by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Kforce by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Kforce by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

