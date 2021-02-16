Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Increased to $20.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $20.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $$13.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

