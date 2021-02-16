Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Kilroy Realty worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,242,000 after purchasing an additional 803,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,210,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,752,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,172,000 after purchasing an additional 105,231 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

