KIMCHI.finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $289,868.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $289,868.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIMCHI.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00262511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00081538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.46 or 0.00426555 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185163 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Token Profile

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,078,816,350 tokens. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance

KIMCHI.finance Token Trading

KIMCHI.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.