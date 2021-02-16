Kin (KIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Kin has a total market cap of $120.72 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kin has traded up 65.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00262745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00082205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00073526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kin

