Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $523.53

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $523.53 and last traded at $523.53, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $429.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KGDEY. CICC Research raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.64 and its 200 day moving average is $314.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.