Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.10 ($0.31). 1,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 73,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.73. The firm has a market cap of £52.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) Company Profile (LON:KWG)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

