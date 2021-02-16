Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.86. 412,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 291,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.03.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after buying an additional 359,711 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,760,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,057,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 392,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

